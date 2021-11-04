Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OBTC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

