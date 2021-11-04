Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.15. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

