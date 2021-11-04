SNC-Lavalin Group’s (SNC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.62. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 344.84. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

