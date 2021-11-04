Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.09 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

