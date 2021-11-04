FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

