WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

