James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Buys £99,998.54 in Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird purchased 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 423 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 921.51. The company has a market cap of £213.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

