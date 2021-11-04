Oppenheimer Comments on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

