3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Buys £147.84 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.74).

On Tuesday, August 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £145.75 ($190.42).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. 3i Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 978.80 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,261.97.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

