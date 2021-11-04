International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Patrick Magee Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).
IBT opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.14. The stock has a market cap of £303.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile
