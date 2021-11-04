International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Patrick Magee Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

IBT opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.14. The stock has a market cap of £303.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

