Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

ETR SZG opened at €30.98 ($36.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.64. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

