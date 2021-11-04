Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.65 ($23.12).

Shares of PSM opened at €14.83 ($17.45) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.66 and its 200-day moving average is €16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

