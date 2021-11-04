BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.52 ($73.55).

BNP opened at €59.88 ($70.45) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

