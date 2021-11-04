good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$1.50

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 target price on good natured Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of CVE:GDNP opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$199.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.