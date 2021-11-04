Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $82.38.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

