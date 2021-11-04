Analyzing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40% TripAdvisor -38.56% -27.90% -10.91%

Yalla Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TripAdvisor 2 4 6 0 2.33

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 7.25 $3.21 million ($0.02) -340.00 TripAdvisor $604.00 million 7.47 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -17.56

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats TripAdvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

