Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Board

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 233.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

