Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MGA opened at $83.92 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

