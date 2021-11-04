Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.23 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.