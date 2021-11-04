Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.23 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
