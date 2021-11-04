Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

ETRN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.