Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 138.70 ($1.81), with a volume of 300,526 shares trading hands.

ELM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.28. The company has a market capitalization of £806.86 million and a P/E ratio of 99.07.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

