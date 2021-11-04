Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,465.64

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,465.64 ($19.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,486 ($19.41). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.28), with a volume of 3,063,888 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,465.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

Prudential Company Profile (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

