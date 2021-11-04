Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.21

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.21 and traded as high as $29.90. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 251 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

