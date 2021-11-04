Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 898,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,260. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a P/E ratio of -557.25 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 612.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

