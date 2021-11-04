Monetha Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $1.33 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha's total supply is 402,400,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

