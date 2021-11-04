R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 2,245,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

