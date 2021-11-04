Acute Angle Cloud Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $459,930.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $459,930.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,847.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.06 or 0.07298759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00324976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.78 or 0.00970264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00088165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00424949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.00269317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.