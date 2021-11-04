Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares Down 5.2%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

