Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Down 1.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

