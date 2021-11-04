Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Up 3.1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 87,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 251,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.37 price objective (down from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

