VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.12 and last traded at $261.12. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VGPBF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VGP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.49.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

