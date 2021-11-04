Stipend Price Up 105% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 80.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Stipend has a market cap of $792,184.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 105% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,706.08 or 1.00026752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00061066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.30 or 0.00321115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00176706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,818,797 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

