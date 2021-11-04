Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 120.9% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 120.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $20.48 or 0.00032664 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $389.01 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

