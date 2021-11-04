DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 1,000,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DURECT stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of DURECT worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

