DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 1,000,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
