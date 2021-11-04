$351.25 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $351.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

