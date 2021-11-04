Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $24.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.12 billion and the highest is $27.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $86.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 44,535,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,020,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.