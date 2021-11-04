Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.45. 650,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,708. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

