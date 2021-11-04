AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Trading 5.9% Higher

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.78. 19,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

