US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.08 billion and the lowest is $7.45 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

US Foods stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,191. US Foods has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 79.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.