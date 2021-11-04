eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,675.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. eBoost has a market cap of $3.12 million and $2,675.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.11 or 0.00325587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001946 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

