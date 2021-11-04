Ycash Price Up 13.7% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $34,737.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.40 or 0.00265436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00105084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00138166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,749,788 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

