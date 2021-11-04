Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 811,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

