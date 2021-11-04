Elrond Market Capitalization Hits $6.01 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $309.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $305.51 or 0.00487342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,669,304 coins and its circulating supply is 19,683,499 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

