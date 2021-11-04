iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 144,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 137,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter.

