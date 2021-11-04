Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $2,094.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $2,094.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

