WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $76.05. 51,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

