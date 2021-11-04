GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 346,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

