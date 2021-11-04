Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BDN traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

