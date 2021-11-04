Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

IOSP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. Innospec has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King dropped their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

