NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE NI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 6,655,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,669. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

